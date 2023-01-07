Fifteen games into her first college season, Mallory Heyer knows exactly what her role is on the Gophers women's basketball team:

It varies.

A 6-1 forward, Heyer can guard a power forward inside, or a stretch wing on the outside. She has learned to get her shot off in the paint, and she has hit at least one three-pointer in nine consecutive games. She will rebound.

"I'm going to do whatever the team needs," Heyer said. "Depends on the matchups, the players. But I'm willing to do whatever."

In Thursday's 83-71 loss to No. 3 Ohio State — a game the Gophers led by six entering the fourth quarter — Heyer did a little bit of everything. She led the team in scoring with 15 points, rebounding (12) and assists (three) while getting the third double-double of her freshman season. She guarded Ohio State's Cotie McMahon — who has won the past four Big Ten Conference freshman of the week awards — and outplayed her.

On a team starting four freshmen and a sophomore, Heyer isn't always the first person you think of. Not even among the three true freshmen starting. Mara Braun leads the team in scoring. Amaya Battle can stuff a boxscore. Heyer?

It varies.

"She is so blue-collar," said coach Lindsay Whalen, giving what, for her, might be the highest compliment. "She goes about her business. She just comes in and works. Every day. Now, we don't have high-maintenance kids. But she is so low-maintenance. She just gets the job done."

Heyer has the motor to run the floor on the break — finishing that break three times Thursday. She was the only Gophers player with a positive plus/minus rating. The Gophers were a plus-1 in the 32 minutes Heyer was on the floor, a minus-13 in the seven minutes she sat. Now, plus/minus is not the end-all of stats. But it shows the energy Heyer brings to the job, the approach. Just ask her what she is most proud of.

"I would say being the consistent and steady person every game," she said. "Throughout the course of the season. Being able to consistently finish. If I'm not scoring, then rebounding."

Heyer has scored in double figures in nine of 15 games. Her season averages are 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. Over her past eight games those numbers rise to 13.3 and 6.8 and she has shot 50.6%. While she has made a three in nine consecutive games, she has struggled from behind the arc a bit of late, something she is quick to mention and determined to change.

As with the rest of her young teammates, there have been ups and downs. But her transition from Chaska High School to the Big Ten has been impressive.

"With guards it's more learning the reads and the pick-and-roll," Whalen said. "With post players it's more of that physicality. Defensively, it's learning positioning. Offensively she's valuable because she can shoot so she creates space. On defense it's that she can guard both inside and out. She is versatile."

Even in a difficult loss Thursday, the Gophers felt they had taken a step forward as a team. Now Minnesota heads to Wisconsin — winless in the Big Ten — for a game Sunday.

"It's only going to help us moving forward," Heyer said after the Ohio State game. "Because we don't want to lose a game like this again."