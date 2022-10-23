Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Freshman Charlie McKee threw three touchdown passes in the second half, including a 7-yarder to Khalil Newton with 5:48 left to play, and Stony Brook picked up its first win of the season with a 28-27 victory over Maine on Saturday.

McKee completed 18 of 21 passes — to nine different receivers — for 249 yards in his third career start.

Stony Brook (1-6, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 7-0 lead on its opening possession of the game when Ross Tallarico scored on a 2-yard run.

Maine (2-5, 2-2) scored the next 20 points to lead by 13 at halftime. Joe Fagnano hooked up with Kobay White for a 13-yard touchdown, found Shawn Bowman for a 42-yard score and Cole Baker kicked two field goals in the Black Bears' spurt.

McKee sandwiched a 10-yard touchdown pass to RJ Lamarr and a 1-yard scoring toss to Tyler Devera around a 12-yard touchdown run by Maine's Elijah Barnwell to get the Seawolves within 27-21 after three quarters.

McKee's go-ahead toss to Newton was the only score of the fourth quarter. McKee completed all six of his pass attempts on the drive, accounting for all but one of the 68 yards.

Jayden Cook rushed for 92 yards on 26 carries for Stony Brook.

Fagnano completed 28 of 45 passes for 314 yards and two scores for the Black Bears. He also ran 10 times for a team-high 65 yards. Bowman totaled six receptions for 130 yards.

