Addison Leschber hit two solo homers and Breezy Bennett a two-run shot as the Gophers softball team No. 20 Oregon 4-1 on Friday afternoon in its opening game of the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif. Both those players are freshmen.

Senior Autumn Pease pitched a two-hitter for Minnesota (9-6) the win. She allowed only a home run by Alyssa Daniell of the Ducks (13-4) in the second inning. Pease struck out three, walked none.

U football to open two spring practices

The Gophers football team will hold two spring practices that will be free and open to the public. The practices on March 28 and April 4 will begin at 5:15 p.m. and be held at a site to be determined.

The Gophers previously announced they will hold their spring game at 11 a.m. April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium. It, too, will be free and open to the public.

