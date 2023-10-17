PARIS — French prosecutor says alleged attacker in fatal school stabbing declared allegiance to Islamic State group.
Most Read
-
Coney Barrett takes on court ethics, collegiality in U talk briefly marred by protesters
-
Souhan: Since becoming GM, Adofo-Mensah has failed to improve Vikings
-
St. Thomas student has rung up $1M in sales keeping office furniture out of landfills
-
Where Minn.'s U.S. House members stand on Jim Jordan's bid for speaker
-
Beloved former St. Paul teacher killed in attack in Israel