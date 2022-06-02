PARIS — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek faces 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first of the women's semifinal matches scheduled for Day 12 at Roland Garros.

Swiatek is on a 33-match winning streak, the longest on the women's tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight in 2013.

The 21-year-old Polish player won the 2020 French Open. Kasatkina has never reached a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

Later, 18-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

But first up on Court Philippe Chatrier is the mixed doubles final. The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof face Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports