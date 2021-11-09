THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police in Belgium and France have arrested a man and a woman suspected of involvement in a May robbery that sparked a high-speed car chase through Amsterdam and a shootout in which one alleged robber was killed, a European Union agency said Tuesday.

The arrests in France and Belgium bring to eight the number of suspects in custody following the May 19 robbery in northern Amsterdam. Four are French, three Belgian and the nationality of one is not known.

The robbers, armed with automatic weapons, raided an armored vehicle that was parked at a company that trades in precious metals. They fled with metals worth an estimated 14 million euros ($16.2 million), much of which has been recovered, judicial cooperation organization Eurojust said.

Video posted widely on social media showed police officers firing weapons as they chased the suspects across a field near the village of Broek In Waterland, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Amsterdam. A 47-year-old French man died in the shootout.

Dutch police said Tuesday that the newly arrested suspects are a 20-year-old Belgian woman and a 44-year-old man from Paris. Cars and data storage devices were seized during the arrests on Monday and Tuesday and subsequent searches of the suspects' homes and a store in Paris.

Dutch police said they would seek to have both suspects transferred to the Netherlands to face trial.