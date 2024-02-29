INDIANAPOLIS — BJ Freeman's 22 points helped Milwaukee defeat IUPUI 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Freeman also added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (16-14, 11-8 Horizon League). Faizon Fields added 14 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and they also had eight rebounds and four steals. Erik Pratt was 6 of 15 shooting (0 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jlynn Counter finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals for the Jaguars (6-24, 2-17). IUPUI also got 14 points from Abdou Samb. Bryce Monroe also had 13 points and six assists. The loss was the Jaguars' 10th in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.