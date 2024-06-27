McLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac says average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.86% this week, the lowest level since early April.
Most Read
-
KARE anchor Jason Hackett wanted to come out on air. Minnesota felt like the right place to do it.
-
Tolkkinen: A CNN reporter mispronounces Mankato and Minnesota laughs
-
Timberwolves trade up with Spurs to snare Kentucky guard Dillingham
-
Five things to know about a transformative night for the Timberwolves
-
After a house is swept away, concern turns to a bridge in Blue Earth County