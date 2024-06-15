Minneapolis police are searching for suspects after a finding a man with gunshot wounds Saturday.
The Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of E. Franklin Avenue about 11 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening.
Emergency workers transported him to HCMC for treatment. Investigators believe the shooting began outside a residential building near Franklin Avenue, after an altercation between two men who know each other.
MPD forensic scientists collected evidence from the scene. The investigation is ongoing; no arrests have been made.