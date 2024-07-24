PARIS — France's hopes of leaving the Paris Olympics with a men's basketball gold medal primarily rest on the shoulders of its tallest players.

Those two 7-footers –- NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama –- said Wednesday that they believe there's still time for the host nation to find itself after losing its final four exhibition games heading into the Olympic tournament.

"There are good lessons we're taking from our preparation because we all know it's better to get into trouble before, and to be ready after,'' the 20-year-old Wembanyama said during the virtual news conference. ''We're on the right track because the energy in our group as a whole -- staff and players -- is incredible.''

Wembanyama, who will be making his Olympic debut, said his conviction is rooted in what he's seen in the aftermath of France's string of exhibition losses to Germany, Serbia, Canada and Australia. The setbacks followed decisive wins over Turkey and Australia to open their Olympic tune-up schedule.

''The will to do. I've never seen so much of it before in other teams,'' he said. ''Our confidence is still very high. We know the road is not going to be smooth. There will be difficulties.''

France, which lost to the U.S. in the gold medal match in 2021, opens the group stage of Olympic tournament Saturday in Lille with a matchup against Brazil.

Most of the 2021 team is back this year. But the addition of Wembanyama, the reigning NBA Rookie of Year, should allow France to matchup physically with teams that have big front courts like Serbia and the U.S.

France can also catch teams off guard by doing things like having Gobert and Wembanyama run pick-and-rolls together, presenting an almost impossible decision-making scenario for opponents.

But Gobert wants defense to be the calling card for this team. That is what was missing in France's most recent exhibition outings.

''We talk about it every day. There is no doubting the power of this team,'' he said. ''We are lucky to have a team with experience, but we know if we want a chance to go all the way (we need) to be strong defensively. Our defense will fuel our attack. We are working very hard to be able to maximize our strengths and qualities with consistency.''

It's also why neither player is stressing about France starting off the group stage in Lille, more than an hour away from Paris.

The distance will keep the team from being on hand for Friday's anticipated Olympic Opening Ceremony. But that, and not being in the main Olympic Village alongside the rest of the athletes, will also provide some seclusion that could be beneficial in helping the team lock in mentally, Gobert said.

''It's positive. The fact we are more in our bubble, there are fewer distractions. In the Village, there is always a lot of action,'' Gobert said. ''The infrastructure in Lille is very good. There is security and tranquility. So for me, it's a great decision. I hope it will allow us to recover well, prepare well, and also as players spend quality time together.''

Gobert also is familiar with Lille's Pierre Mauroy Stadium, having competed there in the 2015 EuroBasket tournament. France finished third in that tournament.

''It could be incredible. I can't wait to see the stadium filled with fans,'' Gobert said.

Wembanyama also agreed with the decision, but acknowledged there's some disappointment.

''I think it's the right choice to stay (in Lille), because it's certain conditions here are more optimal for performance, even if we still wonder what it would have been like" in Paris, he said.

Wembanyama ultimately hopes that time will also help with the bonding process, which continues for him as the new kid in class on a French roster that features players that have been together for multiple Olympic cycles.

''We are a group that has to get to know each other quickly,'' he said. ''Certain players I've never played with before. So there is a responsibility in addition to living up to the expectations of Team France. It's not a scary thing. It's more exciting than scary.''

