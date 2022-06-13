A lanky sheet metal worker's son from Northfield, Minn., Fran Hall grew up during the Great Depression and became an unlikely globetrotting chronicler of perhaps the most epic road trip ever.

The Airstream mobile home company hired Hall in 1963 to shoot photographs and movies during a 14-month, 31-nation publicity campaign that featured a caravan with dozens of gleaming, silver trailers racking up 35,000 miles overland from Singapore to Portugal.

The dizzying trip — with stops at the Taj Mahal, Mount Everest, the Parthenon, Israel, Iran and Moscow's Red Square — came during tense global times between the Cuban Missile Crisis and the escalation of the Vietnam War. Traveling by trailer with his wife Tallie, Hall captured it all on film — from Cambodian temples to onion-topped cathedrals near the Kremlin.

"We stayed in Moscow about a week and very quickly ran out of things to see," Hall said in one of his many letters home to Maggie Lee, editor of the Northfield News. "We were followed everywhere so it was not much fun."

Now, nearly 60 years after his trek, the Northfield Historical Society has invited a rally of Airstreams to descend on its southeastern Minnesota town from June 23-26 in conjunction with a new exhibit: "Fran Hall: Tin Can Traveler."

The show of Hall's photos and of excerpts of his letters will run through December.

"The photos are unique for the juxtaposition of modern inventions rolling in front of archaic ruins and royal architecture," according to Airstream's website. "The contrast was one worth documenting — nothing like this had ever been done before."

Hall called his journey "a trip of a million lifetimes." Shortly before he died in 2010, two weeks shy of turning 96, he wrote a letter to Lee, saying: "My life has been fascinating all the way."

Born in 1914, Francis William Hall was listed as the second of nine siblings in the 1930 Census — living along the banks of the Cannon River in Northfield.

He attended nearby St. Olaf and Carleton Colleges but the Depression kept him from graduating, according to Lee. He was working at the Art Floral shop in Northfield when World War II erupted, but his attempts to join the Army or Navy were rejected because of a hernia.

That didn't stop him from contributing to the war effort, though. Employed by Honeywell and trained at the University of Minnesota, Hall worked with bomb accuracy technology and spent time in England instructing military leaders how to use cameras to pinpoint targets.

In 1940, he married Nathalia (Tallie) Rundhaug, a minister's kid from South High School in Minneapolis. After the war, Hall became an acclaimed nature photographer for the National Audobon Society and Disney, specializing in close-ups of insects.

Hall's infatuation with Airstreams started during a rainy spell in his tent, taking nature pictures in northern Wisconsin — and getting soaked. He noticed a nearby Airstream and decided he needed one. Tallie suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and Hall struck a deal whereby he'd include footage of Airstreams in his nature films in exchange for use of one of the trailers.

"I had to take care of her, make movies and still pictures, take care of the trailer, and take care of some of the meals," he said. "The trip was very difficult."

Tallie died at in 1983 at 65, but Fran was thrilled she came along 20 years earlier on the big trip, which he called "a wonderful thing that very few people experience."

Crossing the treacherous switchbacks of the Khyber Pass en route from Pakistan to Afghanistan turned dicey for the Halls, according to research conducted by Cathy Osterman and Travis Farrington of the Northfield Historical Society.

Ignoring orders not to stop at the top of the pass, Hall got out to shoot some photos and then collided with an Afghani car. His passport was seized but the American consul intervened and the Halls were allowed to proceed to Iran.

After visiting the Dead Sea, the Western Wall and other ancient sights in the Middle East, the Halls came across three bodies hanging, punished by the Syrian dictatorship in Damascus.

"It scared the hell out of me," he wrote, before heading to Turkey.

Their trek started in 1963 when they sailed from Los Angeles to Japan and then flew to Singapore. Officials in Burma, now Myanmar, couldn't guarantee their safety, so the caravan split up. Some flew while others sailed to India — "one of the strangest and most exciting countries in our 35,000 miles of driving," Fran said.

They eventually meandered to Nepal, Russia, France and saunas in Finland — flying home from Portugal to Miami, then driving to Los Angeles to complete their circumnavigation. They had left a car in LA, and from there they drove home to Northfield.

After Tallie's death. Hall moved to Boulder, Colo., where he used the wood he collected on his travels to create in-laid, lathe-turned bowls — photographing sunsets and wildlife well into his 90s.

