Foxo Technologies, a Minneapolis-based biotech startup, is facing the prospect of bankruptcy if it cannot quickly secure new financing.

Without the financing, "it will be unable to fund its operations," the company said in a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Besides bankruptcy, the company, which went public in September 2022, will look at dissolving or liquidating assets should need be, the filing said.

Foxo also is reducing staff from 22 to 15 employees to cut operating expenses, the filing said.

Company officials could not be reached for comment.

Foxo developed a saliva test that could be used to identify biomarkers to measure longevity. The concept was to market the data to life insurance companies.

Foxo reported in May that first quarter revenue was $13,000, down from $40,000 in the same quarter the year before. Its net loss was $7.6 million, compared with a net loss of $12.3 million.

Foxo went public last September in a merger with a Texas-based special purpose acquisition company.

On its first day of trading the company's stock opened at $9.15 per share. On Friday Foxo's stock closed at 15 cents per share.

Two months after going public, Foxo ousted CEO Jon Sabes and his brother, Chief Operating Officer Steven Sabes.

In March, Foxo disclosed that it was under SEC investigation. The agency was seeking documents related to Sabes' exit from the company.