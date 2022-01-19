UnitedHealth Group beat expectations for earnings and revenue during the fourth quarter as the Minnetonka-based health care giant saw profit surge by 84% compared with the same period the previous year.

UnitedHealthcare, the company's health insurance unit, was the bigger source of revenue during the quarter, while the health services business Optum generated more operating income during the three-month period ending Dec. 31.

Operating margin during the quarter also was higher at Optum, which runs medical clinics, sells data consulting services and operates a large pharmaceutical benefits management (PBM) business.

For the three-month period, UnitedHealth Group posted a profit of $4.07 billion on $73.74 billion in revenue, compared with a profit of $2.21 billion during the fourth quarter the previous year. After adjusting for one-time items, adjusted earnings per share of $4.48 beat the $4.31 expected among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The company maintained financial guidance for the new year including adjusted earnings per share of $21.10 to $21.60 on full-year revenue of $317 billion to $320 billion.

UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota's largest company in terms of revenue. The company employs about 340,000 people around the world, including about 18,000 in Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.