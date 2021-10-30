A resident and three firefighters were taken to the hospital early Saturday after fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at a house in the Lyndale neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

According to authorities, crews responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a fire at a 2-1/2 story house in the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue. They found the front porch engulfed in flames and fire enveloping the first and second floors of the house.

When a man outside the house said another person may still be inside, firefighters brought the person out of the house and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Two firefighters were taken to HCMC with overexertion/exhaustion, along with another firefighter who injured his ankle when he fell through a hole burned through the floor. Additional firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.