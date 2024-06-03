ROCHESTER — Police here say they've found the culprits behind the racist slur found near a high school this spring that rocked the community.

The Rochester Police Department said in a statement that four boys — three 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were identified as suspects behind the slur found in April on an E. Circle Drive pedestrian bridge near Century High School.

The slur, commonly used against Black people, was spelled out using plastic cups to plug holes in a fence on the bridge.

Police declined to reveal further information, citing juvenile privacy laws. The case has been forwarded to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

"Racism, language that perpetuates hate, and all prejudice contradict the values of the city," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in the statement. "We hope the investigation's conclusion brings healing and closure to our community."

The slur, found in the early morning of April 14, launched numerous community forums where Black residents decried Rochester's seemingly increasing racial tension over the past few years. The Circle Drive bridge wasn't the only place where grafitti was found; similar slurs have been found on hiking trails and and sidewalks in the past few years, while NAACP of Rochester President Wale Elegbede said the group is looking into a report of further incidents, including a noose displayed in town.

"We don't take this for granted," Elegbede said. "This is a really important case."

Elegbede said the NAACP still considers the bridge incident a hate crime that victimized the area's Black community and will push for the teens involved to face legal consequences for their actions. Yet, NAACP organizers will also continue building on the community forums with more citywide initiatives that will hopefully lead to learning opportunities moving forward.

"This is part of that journey of healing and accountability," Elegbede said.

The Rochester school district said in a statement staff are "eager and committed to continuing the work we started within our schools to address the root causes of prejudice, bias, and discrimination and to create an environment where all people feel valued and included."

"Though the findings are regrettable, we are grateful that the investigation has concluded," officials said.







