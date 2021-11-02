St. Paul voters decide Tuesday who will fill four school board seats, and they will be choosing from a field of candidates with experience winning key endorsements and similar takes on issues confronting the state's second-largest district.

Want a younger board? Two candidates who won backing from the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE), James Farnsworth and Halla Henderson, are 23 and 27, respectively, and a third, Uriah Ward, is 30.

Go with experience? Two incumbents, Jeanelle Foster and Jim Vue, are the current board's highest-ranking members, and both are on Tuesday's ballot. Vue is seeking a four-year seat while Foster aims to fill the remaining two years of the term Steve Marchese vacated earlier this year.

Foster, who secured the DFL endorsement in the past, entered this year's race in the final hour — too late to compete for the party nod. It went to Clayton Howatt, a former PTO president at Galtier Community School who also has SPFE support.

Candidate replies to a recent Star Tribune voting guide revealed a broad understanding of priorities laid out by the district in its planned use of $207 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding. Candidates also want to boost services to the English language learners who comprise nearly a third of the district's student population.

The district's declining enrollment and budget woes remain a major issue, and the board is expected to decide Nov. 16 whether an Envision SPPS proposal to close and shutter five schools, and merge others, is an answer.

Howatt, who helped save Galtier from closure in 2016, is opposed to the plan and would be seated in time to cast a "no" vote if he wins the two-year seat. Four other candidates — Farnsworth, Henderson, Ward and Jennifer McPherson — also are opposed but would not take office until January.

The district argues that its elementary schools should be larger to offer students a well-rounded education that includes a core curriculum plus subjects like science, art, music and social studies taught by specialist teachers in those areas.

Foster, who supports the move to "well-rounded schools," has been sidelined by COVID-19. Vue, the board's vice chair, has led meetings in her absence and has not tipped how he will vote.