Four people who were shot outside a north Minneapolis liquor store sustained "potentially life-threatening" injuries Friday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside Merwin Liquors and found two men and two women with gunshot wounds at about 7 p.m., according to a Minneapolis Police Department news release. Squads from other precincts assisted with crowd control and to "enable officers, fire, and EMS the ability to render medical aid."

All four were transported to hospitals by ambulance.

Police said they believe a fight occurred in the liquor store at 700 W. Broadway, then spilled out into the parking lot. Some from the crowd entered a vehicle, and shots were reportedly fired from the vehicle as it left the area.

There have been no arrests.