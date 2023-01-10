Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Four people were shot Monday night, including one who sustained a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, near a bus stop in south Minneapolis.

Metro Transit police responded to the intersection of E. Lake St. and S. 22nd Ave nue at around 8:20 p.m. after hearing gunfire and found four shooting victims, said Sgt. Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department. They were found near a bus stop.

One man had at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Another man, a woman and a girl who was possibly 17 years old, had non life-threatening gunshot wounds, Parten said.

Minneapolis police responded and provided care to the victims before securing the scene and canvassing the area.

All four injured people were taken to the hospital.

Early investigation indicates an altercation took place between two groups, Parten said. After the shooting, the group that fired the shots drove off, while the group that was attacked made their way toward the bus stop, he said.

There have been no arrests, and MPD is still investigating.

Parten asked that anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org.