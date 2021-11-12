TOP EARLY GAMES

1. UConn vs. South Carolina

Most expect these two teams to meet Nov. 22, in the finals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, a tournament in the Bahamas also featuring the Gophers. It could be the first of three meetings for the Huskies and Gamecocks; they play Jan. 27 and, perhaps, in the NCAA final.

When: Nov. 22 and/or Jan. 27

2. Stanford at South Carolina

The defending champion against the preseason No. 1, on national television. An early Christmas present.

When: Dec. 21

3. Baylor at Maryland

The perennial Big Ten power vs. a Baylor team led by NaLyssa Smith. This will be an athletic display.

When: Nov. 21

4. Iowa at Iowa State

Both teams could be ranked in the top 10 by the time they meet in Ames.

When: Dec. 8