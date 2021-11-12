TOP EARLY GAMES
1. UConn vs. South Carolina
Most expect these two teams to meet Nov. 22, in the finals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, a tournament in the Bahamas also featuring the Gophers. It could be the first of three meetings for the Huskies and Gamecocks; they play Jan. 27 and, perhaps, in the NCAA final.
When: Nov. 22 and/or Jan. 27
2. Stanford at South Carolina
The defending champion against the preseason No. 1, on national television. An early Christmas present.
When: Dec. 21
3. Baylor at Maryland
The perennial Big Ten power vs. a Baylor team led by NaLyssa Smith. This will be an athletic display.
When: Nov. 21
4. Iowa at Iowa State
Both teams could be ranked in the top 10 by the time they meet in Ames.
When: Dec. 8