Four people are without a place to live after fire swept through their north Minneapolis home Sunday night. One pet died in the fire that broke out at a home in the 3900 block of N. Dupont Avenue just before 11 p.m.

A resident called to report several people were in their yard with a gas can as the blaze broke out, said Melanie Rucker, a fire department spokeswoman.

Crews arrived to find a "heavy fire" on the front porch with the blaze extending inside the 1 ½-story house. Two adults and two children were able to escape uninjured, Rucker said.

The house was deemed uninhabitable, she said.

Tim Harlow