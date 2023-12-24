Four have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jose De Jesus Diaz Fernandez in Isanti County earlier this month, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Diaz Fernandez, 42, was found dead of a gunshot wound Dec. 13, in a home on the 7800 block of 309th Avenue Northwest in Spencer Brook Township. The sheriff's office said they are confident the killing was a targeted one.

Jesse Mateo Rodrigues, 43, Fredy Saavedra Olivar, 40, and Abraham Alexander Houle, 41 were arrested and appeared before a judge Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Each has been charged with second-degree murder with intent, second-degree murder without intent and two counts of burglary.

A fourth person who is in custody elsewhere for an offense unrelated has not been identified yet. That person is awaiting extradition to Isanti County and will be identified upon being charged.