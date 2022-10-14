NEW YORK — Founder of zero-emission truck company Nikola Corp. convicted of charges he deceived investors.
Most Read
-
Trump, reacting to pending Jan. 6 subpoena, repeats election lies in letter
-
Ravenous earthworms are destroying a ghostly fern and endangering Minnesota forests
-
7-footer Evans meets again with U's Johnson; decision expected Monday
-
Don't call me 'sweetie.' Or 'honey.' Or 'dear' or 'cute.'
-
Usher in the crisp fall weather with these 5 soup recipes from the Star Tribune's archives