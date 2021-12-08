BOCA RATON, Fla. — Michael Forrest had 21 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63 on Wednesday night.

Bryan Greenlee had 15 points for Florida Atlantic (6-4). Everett Winchester added 11 points and Giancarlo Rosado had 10 points.

Marcus Montalvo had 14 points for the Sailfish. Jalen Cooper added 12 points and Nate Ward had 11 points.

