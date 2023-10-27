A former youth wrestling coach in western Wisconsin has been convicted of sexually assaulting two boys.

Thomas W. Bartels, 76, of Menomonie was found guilty Thursday by a Dunn County Circuit Court jury of three counts of sexual assault of a minor and one count of indecent exposure in front of a minor in connection with incidents involving children who were 11 and 13 years old at the time.

Bartels remains jailed; he is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20.

Bartels was a former treasurer of the Iowa Wrestling Federation before he moved in 2000 to Dunn County, where he assisted with a wrestling program in the Glenwood area for a few years, according to the District Attorney's Office.

In 1998, Bartels was investigated for a similar sexual abuse incident involving a 15-year-old boy in Adel, Iowa, but he was never charged in that case.

According to the allegations in Wisconsin:

A boy told a county human services official that in 2012, when he was 11, his father sent him to stay at Bartels' home and help him with some jobs around the house.

One night, Bartels practiced wrestling with the boy and repeatedly touched the youngster's genitals. Another incident of molestation occurred while they were watching television. The boy also recalled Bartels wearing no clothing and getting into a hot tub with him.

When questioned by law enforcement, Bartels denied the allegations.

A second boy told a county human services official that he met Bartels at age 13 through a neighbor in late 2017. The boy said Bartels asked him to do household chores and that he stayed with the man for about three weeks. During that time, he said, Bartels touched his genitals as he slept.

Besides paying him for the chores, the boy said, Bartels gave him $3,000 to pick out audio equipment for his birthday. He said the man later gave him other expensive gifts, too.

Bartels told police he met the boy through people he knew at church. He said he had leg difficulties and had permission from the boy's parents to let the youngster live with him and be paid to cook and clean. He denied having improper contact with the boy.