Red McCombs, who owned the Vikings from 1998-2005 and coined the phrase "Purple Pride," died on Sunday in San Antonio. He was 95.

McCombs made millions as owner and founder of McCombs Automotive Group in Texas. He also owned the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets for brief periods of time.

In 1998, McCombs paid $250 million to buy the Vikings from a group of owners. The McCombs era started with a bang, as the team drafted Randy Moss in the first round and advanced to the NFC title game, where it lost to Atlanta.

The Vikings also made it to the NFC title game following the 2000 season, losing to the New York Giants.

Frustrated by the lack of action on getting a stadium to replace the Metrodome in ensuring years, McCombs sold the team to the Wilf family for $600 million in May 2005, after a purchase agreement with Reggie Fowler fell through.

In a 2015 interview, McCombs said, "If [then-Gov. Tim] Pawlenty would have helped me get a stadium, I never would have sold. But he just told me straight out, 'I didn't intend to mislead you, but you're doing very well [financially] and we have a lot of problems in Minnesota. I'm not going to participate in that stadium.'

"Of course, I lost four years with [former Gov.] Jesse [Ventura]. Jesse was a unique and different kind of guy, but he was straight up with me. He told me right straight, 'I know you need a new stadium. I got a short term. I was lucky to get elected this time. I probably won't get elected again. I got three or four things on my agenda and I'm not going to get involved with this fight for a stadium, even though eventually you'll win the fight.' He said, 'Don't even ask me, Red.' Straight up."

The Viking issued a statement which read, in part, "Red embodied his famous Purple Pride phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan after passing the torch to the Wilf family in 2005. While Red had a clear passion for sports, it was evident what he loved the most were his children and grandchildren."

Born Billie Joe McCombs on Oct. 19, 1927 in Spur, Texas, he was married for 69 years to Charline Hamblin, who passed away in 2019. He is survived by his three children.