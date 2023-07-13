Vikings Ring of Honor defensive end Jim Marshall was among 60 semifinalists for the class of 2024 in the Seniors and Coaches/Contributors categories for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The separate committees will now consider the semifinalists before advancing 12 Senior and 12 Coach/Contributor candidates. Those selections will be announced July 27.

Marshall, 85, never missed a game in his 19 seasons with Minnesota, starting all 270 possible games from 1961-79, plus 19 playoff games that included four Super Bowls. He is the only defensive end in the semifinalist group and has been credited with 130.5 career sacks.

Additionally, running back Roger Craig (with the Vikings in 1992-93) and guard/tackle Chris Hinton (1994-95) were also on the Seniors list.

Wolves lose in NBA summer league

Brandon Williams scored 23 points and four other Wolves players finished in double figures but Atlanta won 99-93 in an NBA summer league game in Las Vegas. Tyrese Martin had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks. Minnesota (1-2) wraps summer league play Thursday vs. Sacramento.