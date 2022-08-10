Despite a strong endorsement from the toughest "America's Got Talent" judge, the NFL Players Choir, which features former Vikings star Bryant McKinnie, failed to qualify for the show's finals.

The group was eliminated in Wednesday's episode with only two of the first 11 competitors getting tapped for the next round. The choir's performance of the Justin Timberlake hit, "Can't Stop This Feeling" on Tuesday had Simon Cowell on his feet.

"I felt amazing after that," he said, pleading with viewers to pick up the phone and vote them in.

It didn't work. The choir, which consists entirely of former and present pro footballers, made the top five, but failed to make the top three. It was revealed in Wednesday's episode that only country singer Drake Milligan and saxophonist Avery Dixon would be moving on.

But Minnesotans still have a reason to hope. Minneapolis soul singer Wyn Starks is still in the competition and will appear in a live episode later this month.

"America's Got Talent" airs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays on KARE, Ch. 11.