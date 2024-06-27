UVALDE, Texas — Former Uvalde school police chief and officer indicted over slow response to shooting that killed 21 people, reports say.
Most Read
-
Tarantula-tossing candidate for Hennepin County Board responds to questions about working as an escort
-
KARE anchor Jason Hackett wanted to come out on air. Minnesota felt like the right place to do it.
-
Twins players gift Festa plenty of runs for a winning MLB debut
-
Timberwolves trade Wendell Moore to Detroit
-
Carlos Correa leaves Twins game after being hit on right arm