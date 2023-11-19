ATLANTA — Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, a global humanitarian and political partner to the 39th president, has died at 96.
Most Read
-
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
-
Holy Angels boys hockey player hospitalized after injury during scrimmage
-
Five takeaways from the Gophers' 37-3 loss at No. 2 Ohio State
-
'Serious deficiencies,' break-ins at south Minneapolis elder housing spark protests
-
Man fleeing SWAT hits St. Paul police vehicle head-on, sending two to hospital