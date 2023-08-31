Two women have been named winners of the 2023 Kerlan Awards in children's literature.

Laurie Hertzel, former Star Tribune books editor and past president of the National Book Critics Circle, teaches and writes for numerous publications. She and artist/writer Lauren Stringer will be honored at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Elmer A. Anderson Library at the University of Minnesota.

The Kerlan Award is given annually to writers or artists with exceptional achievements in the field of children's books or in support of the U of M's Kerlan Collection of Children's Literature. Previous recipients include Kate DiCamillo and Madeleine L'Engle.

Hertzel championed works for children in her 15 years editing the books section of the Star Tribune and continues to write about them as a freelancer. Stringer's books include "When Stravinsky Met Nijinsky" and "The Dark Was Done." You can register to attend the ceremony, in person or virtually, at umn.edu.