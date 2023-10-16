A former St. Paul school teacher was killed in attacks in Israel earlier this month, according to his obituary.

Noi Maudi, 29, taught at the Talmud Torah school in St. Paul. He lived in St. Paul for six years before returning to Israel, where he died in the Hamas attack at the Tribe of Nova festival, according to KSTP.

Maudi and his brother in law were killed in the attack, the obituary said. Another brother-in-law was injured and his nephew is still missing and feared captured.

Maudi was a beloved teacher who taught extracurriculars such as technology and gym, said St. Paul City Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who served on the school's board. He was the first person that her two children asked about as Noecker started to tell them about what was going on in Israel.

"He was their favorite teacher," Noecker said. "He was just delightful. He had a great sense of humor. He was able to connect with them on a level that went beyond the traditional classroom activities."

He taught them video game tricks and always recommended funny YouTube videos, Noecker said. After she learned of Maudi's death on Friday, telling her children was extremely difficult, she said.

"I've tried to explain to them that these are some of the most horrible things in the world and I wish that the world wasn't like this," Noecker said. "There's these cycles of violence that just repeat themselves and don't make anything better and lead to more hatred and more violence."

Maudi was buried in Israel, according to his obituary.