PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's former police chief was arrested on Monday on suspicion of running a criminal enterprise, abuse of position and smuggling, authorities said.

Veselin Veljovic served two terms as the director of police administration between 2007 and 2020. He was a close associate and adviser to former Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic.

One other suspect was arrested in the case while two others remain at large, Montenegro's state prosecutor Vukas Radonjic said. Police searched several locations as part of the sweep.

Radonjic said the suspects face charges of ''creating a criminal organization, abuse of position and smuggling."

''The hand of justice has finally reached Veseljin Veljovic," tweeted outgoing Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic. "We have a lot more work to do.''

Montenegrin prosecutors did not reveal further details about the case against Veljovic, but Montenegrin state RTCG television reported that Veljovic is accused of cigarette smuggling. He has denied the accusations in the past.

Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists ruled Montenegro for around three decades before they were ousted from power in 2020.

The former president and his party have often faced allegations of crime and corruption, which they have denied.