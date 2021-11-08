Jayce Tingler, who managed the Padres the past two seasons, is the Twins new bench coach.

The Twins, who finished last in the American League Central last season, made the announcement on Monday morning, while also confirming David Popkins is their new hitting coach.

Tingler, 40, had a 116-106 record with the Padres. He was second in the National League manager of the year voting in 2020, when the Padres advanced to the NLDS. He was replaced following this season by Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

Tingler had been with the Rangers organization from 2006-19 after playing in the Toronto and Texas systems. The Twins hitting coach, Mike Bell, passed away because of cancer during spring training last season and Bill Evers assumed the role under manager Rocco Baldelli.

Popkins, 31, was hitting coach last season for the Class A Great Lakes Loons in the Dodgers system.