Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane will report to a low-security federal prison in Colorado to serve time for his part in violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1⁄ 2 years in prison in federal court in July, was ordered to report to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colo., on Aug. 30, according to court documents filed Tuesday. After serving his time, he will be on supervised release for two years.

Earl Gray, Lane's attorney, said they were "satisfied" with the federal government's decision.

"He wants to get his sentence done with," Gray said.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson recommended Lane go to a low-security prison in Duluth, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons makes the decision on where to place inmates.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, FCI Englewood is a low-security prison for men with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp. It holds 1,032 inmates, including 97 at the camp. Life is highly regimented, including frequent head counts and waking at dawn.

One of four officers charged both in state and federal court in connection with Floyd's May 25, 2020, murder, Lane held Floyd's legs as officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Lane twice asked if the officers should reposition Floyd and later attempted CPR after paramedics loaded Floyd into an ambulance. But prosecutors argued that he did not do enough to aid Floyd.

Lane agreed to plead guilty this summer to his state charges. In exchange, a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder was dismissed, and Lane agreed to a sentence of three years, expected to run concurrently with his federal sentence.

The deal was identical to a plea deal that was rejected Monday by two other former Minneapolis officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were also involved in Floyd's death.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1⁄ 2 years on state murder and manslaughter charges and 21 years on a federal civil rights charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.