Leo Boivin, a Hall of Fame defenseman who finished his 19-year NHL career by playing two seasons for the North Stars, died Saturday at age 89.

The Boston Bruins, Boivin's team for 12 years, confirmed the death. He was captain of the Bruins from 1963-66.

A diminutive 5-8, Boivin was known for his hip checks, constantly dumping larger players to the ice with his trademark style that earned him the nickname "Fireplug."

He played 1,150 NHL games for five teams, scoring 72 goals and amassing 1,196 penalty minutes.

A native of Prescott, Ontario, he played for five teams in all, debuting at age 20 for Toronto in 1951. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1986.

Boivin was traded to the North Stars during the 1968-69 season for defenseman Duane Rupp. He scored four goals in 1½ seasons in Minnesota before retiring at age 39.

He was interim coach of the St. Louis Blues twice in the 1970s, going 28-53-16 in 1975-76 and 1977-78, and also scouted for the Blues and Whalers before retiring home to Prescott.