ROCHESTER - A former Mormon leader in southern Minnesota was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Michael Adam Davis, 38, was convicted in May in Dodge County District Court of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as indecent exposure. His week-long trial ended after a jury deliberated for close to four hours.

He received 30 years for one of the two first-degree counts against him. Davis also received 234 months for the other first-degree count and 70 months for a second-degree charge, to be served concurrently.

Davis will serve his term in prison in St. Cloud; his release will be conditional for the rest of his life.

According to court documents, Davis sexually assaulted the teen several times at Davis' home in December 2018. Davis was an elders quorum president at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson; the victim and his family were also members at the time, and Davis was asked to be a mentor to the teen.

Court records show Davis is a registered sex offender in Utah, where he was convicted of sex crimes in three separate cases before moving to Minnesota.

Police stopped Davis in February 2019 for a seatbelt violation while he was driving with the victim. Officers questioned the victim, who denied any abuse took place. Law enforcement initially closed the investigation into Davis but reopened it after the victim told his relatives about the assaults in late March of that year.