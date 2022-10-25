Former Gophers forward Phil Kessel tied Keith Yardle's NHL record by playing in his 989th consecutive game Monday night when he took his first shift for the Vegas Golden Knights in their 3-1 home victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I still like to play," Kessel told AT&T Sportsnet. "It's enjoyable being around your teammates."

Kessel was initially credited with his first goal with Vegas — which would have been the 400th of his career. However, the goal was overturned when Toronto challenged for offsides and won.

Kessel's streak began Nov. 3, 2009, when he made his Toronto debut in the 13th game of the season. He has played in every game since then, spending six seasons with the Maple Leafs, four with Pittsburgh and three with Arizona before joining Vegas this season.

Kessel will break the record if he plays Tuesday night at San Jose.