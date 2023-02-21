Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Tanner Morgan, the quarterback who started for most of the past four seasons for the Gophers, on Tuesday was selected by the Michigan Panthers in the USFL college draft. Morgan was the first pick of the second round, eighth overall.

Morgan, the Gophers' career leader with 33 victories as starting QB, capped his career by helping Minnesota defeat Syracuse 28-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Morgan passed for two touchdowns in relief of injured starter Athan Kaliakmanis. Morgan's 25-yard TD pass to Daniel Jackson with 35 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Gophers a 28-13 lead.

For his career, Morgan passed for 9,454 yards and 65 touchdowns, stats that rank second in program history. He completed 62.2% of his passes and had a 151.0 passing efficiency rating — both those stats are the best in Gophers history.

Four other players with Minnesota ties were drafted by USFL teams.

• Northern Iowa defensive back Bennie Sapp, a former Gopher from Eden Prairie, was selected in the fourth round by the Memphis Showboats.

• North Dakota State guard Nash Jensen, a former Osseo standout from Maple Grove, went in the sixth round to the Pittsburgh Maulers.

• South Dakota offensive tackle Alex Jensen, a former Wayzata standout from Plymouth, was selected in the seventh round by the Houston Gamblers.

• Grambling State defensive back Rey Estes, who played one game in 2018 for the Gophers, went in the 10th round to the New Jersey Generals.

The new USFL, which was launched last year, begins its second season on April 15. Games will be played in four host cities: Birmingham, Ala.; Canton, Ohio; Detroit; and Memphis.