Former Gophers men's basketball forward Trevor Mbakwe has been named the activities director at Tartan, the Oakdale school announced.

"I am honored and excited by the opportunity to serve the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale area as activities director at Tartan High School," Mbakwe said. "I have committed my career to creating positive school environments, building relationships and ensuring students and staff feel a sense of belonging for all."

Mbawke played seven years of professional basketball overseas before returning to Minnesota to pursue a career in athletic administration. He most recently was the associate activities director at Eden Prairie and was part of the boys basketball coaching staff. He also was the assistant AD at Irondale from 2020-21.

Mbakwe replaces Bryan Munter, who took a teaching job at Prior Lake.

Canterbury Park to induct three into HOF

Canterbury Park announced its latest Hall of Fame inductees Tuesday. The class of 2023 includes thoroughbred owner and breeder Bob Lothenbach of Wayzata, former jockey Ry Eikleberry and retired Minnesota-bred thoroughbred racehorse Mr. Jagermeister.

Lothenbach has been the leading owner the past three seasons at Canterbury, setting an earnings record in 2022 with $1,521,176 in purses. He has won more than 200 races at the track.

Eikleberry, who retired at the end of 2022, was the champion quarter horse jockey in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and won the thoroughbred riding title in 2014, 2018 and 2020.

In 2018, Mr. Jagermeister won four Minnesota-bred stakes and was named Canterbury Park Horse of the Year, champion 3-year-old and champion sprinter.

The new members will be honored Saturday during the Hall of Fame Night races.