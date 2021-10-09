Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams is among several former Gophers currently on NFL active rosters.

Rashod Bateman, receiver, Ravens

The rookie first-round draft pick started the season on injured reserve after groin surgery, but has returned to practice and could make his NFL debut Monday night.

De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker, Packers

Campbell signed with the Packers in June and leads the team with 40 tackles, playing nearly every snap on defense.

Blake Cashman, linebacker, Jets

He has played 12 games, starting six, in three seasons with the Jets. He returned to practice this week after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Carter Coughlin, linebacker, Giants

The second-year pro is being primarily used on special teams.

Tyler Johnson, receiver, Buccaneers

The second-year player from Minneapolis North has four catches for 68 yards in four games. He also returned a kickoff for the first time last week.

Kamal Martin, linebacker, Panthers

Cut by the Packers in training camp after starting six games in 2020, the second-year pro signed to Carolina's practice squad before the season and was added to the active roster Monday.

Eric Murray, safety, Texans

The sixth-year pro is in his second season in Houston, where he started the first three games of the season but was limited to special teams last week.

Benjamin St-Juste, cornerback, Washington

The rookie had worked his way up to playing three-quarters of the defensive snaps when he sustained a concussion in Week 3. He missed last week's game but he is expected back Sunday against Atlanta.





Chris Streveler, quarterback, Cardinals

After two seasons season in the CFL, Streveler got into five games last season in Arizona. He hasn't seen action in 2021 for the unbeaten Cardinals as the team's third quarterback.





Damien Wilson, linebacker, Jaguars

After playing in the Super Bowl two consecutive seasons with Kansas City, Wilson signed with Jacksonville, where he's starting and third in tackles with 28.

Antoine Winfield Jr., safety, Buccaneers

He started every game and won the Super Bowl in his rookie season. He had his best game of his second season last week, with an interception and a forced fumble against the Patriots. But he suffered a concussion in the game and was not cleared to play Sunday vs. Miami.



