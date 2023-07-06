Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Joe Pung, the captain of the 1964 Gophers football team, died on Saturday in Minneapolis. He was 80.

Pung, a three-year letter winner for the Gophers, played in the collegiate all-star Blue-Gray Football Classic following his senior season. The Gophers were 5-4 in 1964. He declined an offer to try out with the Chicago Bears of the NFL.

He earned a master's degree from the University of Minnesota and helped coach the Gophers freshman team for four years. He then taught in the Osseo school district for 30 years.

Pung grew up in St. Martin and attended Paynesville High School.

JOEL RIPPEL