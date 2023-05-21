Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Piedmont University junior Josh Hebrink, a 2020 graduate of Elk River High School, won the NCAA Division III men's golf tournament on Friday in Nicholasville, Ky., with a career-best, closing 6-under 66. He eagled the 17th hole and won by one shot with a 281 total.

The Lions of Demorest, Ga., finished second as a team with a 5-over 1,157 score — six behind Carnegie Mellon.

U baseball loses final game

Kyle Bork hit a three-run homer for the Gophers on senior day, but they lost 14-6 to Rutgers at Siebert Field in their last game of the season. Teammate Riley Swenson hit a solo shot.

Minnesota (18-34, 10-14 Big Ten) won the first two games of the series against the Scarlet Knights, but fell behind 11-1 when Rutgers (33-21, 14-10) scored eight runs in the sixth.

Bethel softball wins regional

Kayla Simacek pitched a four-hitter and Lexi DeBace had an RBI double in the fifth inning as No. 11 beat host Central College 1-0 for the title in the Pella, Iowa, regional of the NCAA Division III softball tournament.

The win was the 26th straight for the Royals (36-3) and the second in a row over top seed and No. 22 Central (33-11).

Bethel will play at Linfield (Ore.) at noon Friday in the first game of a best-of-three super regional.

Two NSIC teams win

Minnesota State Mankato junior right fielder Jackson Hauge went 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in a 13-2 victory over No. 10 Missouri Southern in the second round of the NCAA Division II subregional in Joplin, Mo.

Hauge's 75 RBI are a program record for the Mavericks (41-15), now 2-0 in its subregional.

St. Cloud State, which lost its first game, edged Ouachita Baptist 5-4 in 13 innings in the Warrensburg, Mo., subregional on Drew Beier's walk-off homer. Teammate Ben Clapp his a homer in the third for the Huskies (33-19).

Etc.