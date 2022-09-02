Mary Lucia has a new gig. The longtime Twin Cities DJ has joined Dispatch, the local arts-and-culture newsletter formerly known as Secrets of the City. She'll be writing a column called "Popular Creeps."

Lucia resigned from 89.3 The Current in April saying she was concerned about equity and fair treatment toward woman at the station. She had previously worked at REV 105 and 1500 KSTP.

Dispatch, which launched a print edition the same month Lucia left radio, posted the first of its new columnist's essays on Thursday. In it, Lucia, catches up fans with what she's been doing this summer, a list that includes purchasing a dozen Lambchop squeak toys and microdosing melatonin gummies nightly.

She also addressed her decision to leave the Current.

"Never underestimate fun," she wrote. "When you accept that fun has left the building, I don't see the nobility in hanging on, feeling frustrated and undervalued."