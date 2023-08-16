BOSTON — A former military police officer who was convicted of multiple murders and sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for his part in a 2015 Brazilian massacre has been arrested in New Hampshire, immigration officials said.

Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, became the subject of an active Interpol Red Notice issued by the international criminal police organization after he was convicted of 11 murders and sentenced to nearly 276 years in prison in June, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations office based in Boston said in a news release Wednesday.

He was arrested Monday in Rye, New Hampshire, without incident, and will remain in custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge. No further details were provided on how he was tracked to New Hampshire or his activities there.

Vidal was convicted by a criminal court in the state of Ceara, Brazil, along with three other military police officers of 11 murder charges, and charges of attempted murder and physical and mental torture, the ERO office said.

The crimes took place in November 2015 during what's come to be known as the ''Curio Massacre'' for the name of the neighborhood in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza where they occurred.

An Interpol Red Notice serves as an international wanted notice and provides information on the identification of fugitives charged with or convicted of serious crimes who have fled prosecution or the serving of their sentence.