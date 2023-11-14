PHOENIX — Former Arizona Corrections director changes plea to no contest, in armed standoff with officers at his home.
Most Read
-
A veteran journalist who is refusing to divulge her sources could be held in contempt of court
-
6 Twin Cities area restaurant openings, closings and events
-
NFL's cleanest player? Why a (bad) penalty call on Hunter stood out.
-
Longtime doctor with Mille Lacs area hospital is killed by hit-and-run driver
-
Prosecutors toss gun case after traffic stop by Mpls. police went against consent decree terms