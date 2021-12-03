'Harlem'

I suppose there are still a few faithful looking forward to Thursday's premiere of "And Just Like That...," the TV revival of "Sex and the City." But I'm willing to bet a round of Cosmopolitans that those fans will enjoy "Harlem," which debuted Friday, even more. At first, the series looks like a carbon copy of the hit HBO franchise, with four sex-crazed women navigating the dating pool in Manhattan. Created by "Girls Trip" co-writer Tracy Oliver, "Harlem" is at its best when the characters take a break from moaning about their love lives and open up about race, work and complicated mothers. There are also plenty of laughs, especially when one character gets cast in a musical version of "Get Out." Meagan Good is irresistible as a hipper version of Carrie Bradshaw. Amazon Prime

'Landscapers'

This miniseries about a quirky English couple who bury a couple of bodies in their backyard could have come across like an episode from "Law & Order: London." But creator Ed Sinclair had something more ambitious in mind. The story unfolds primarily through the imagination of the wife, played by Sinclair's real-life spouse, Olivia Colman, who is a little too obsessed with old Hollywood films. It may be a little artsy for those seeking a straight-up mystery, but Colman and co-star David Thewlis are both terrific. 8 p.m. Monday, HBO

'Live in Front of a Studio Audience'

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear are back at it. The duo's latest nostalgia project is live productions of "Diff'rent Strokes," with Kevin Hart as Arnold, and "The Facts of Life," with Jennifer Aniston as Blair. Expect surprise guests. 7 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'The Slow Hustle'

When she's not acting, "The Wire" veteran Sonja Sohn is shining a spotlight on Baltimore's troubles. This documentary, an impressive follow-up to her 2017 doc, "Baltimore Rising," looks at the mysterious death of a Black police officer. Was it suicide? Murder? Retaliation from fellow cops? There are no easy answers, but Sohn makes one thing clear: Charm City is a mess. 7 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

'Abbott Elementary'

Quinta Brunson is the star and creator of this docu-style sitcom about a Philadelphia school where teachers are pushed to the limit. There are some clever bits — many of them involving a conspiracy-minded custodian — but not enough to make you believe this series will stick around for long. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5