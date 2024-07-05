Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Hundreds of Minneapolis park workers went on strike on Thursday — the first walkout in the park system's 141-year history.

After seven months of contract negotiations, about 100 union members and supporters rallied and marched Thursday in northeast Minneapolis, kicking off what could be a weeklong strike.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board gave what it said was its "last, best and final offer" Monday before the workers' contract expired Tuesday.

The Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 363 said it hasn't reached tentative agreements on any of its proposals, including improvements to health care, safety procedures and pay raises.

"These are not unreasonable demands. These are basic rights that every working person deserves," said arborist AJ Lange, who serves as business manager for Local 363, which represents more than 200 employees and more than 100 seasonal workers.

The Park Board's last offer was a 10.25% wage increase over three years, plus two market adjustments for 13 positions.

"That would barely get us caught up," Lange said, adding that workers' pay has slipped by 10% in the past three years because of rising inflation.

"We're not asking to be rich. We're just trying to get by. We're asking for a fair share in the work we do so we can afford to live in the city we take care of."

Lange said the Park Board had proposed concessions, including overtime restrictions, that he said would harm workers.

In a statement, Park Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers said Park Board leaders believe their proposals were reasonable and comparable to eight other Park Board employee union contracts.

"Leadership believes it is vitally important that employee wages and benefits are fair and competitive throughout the organization," she said.

The Park Board has previously said that its funding is limited, especially with decreasing property tax collections. If employees do not report to work during the strike, they must remain off the job until a contract agreement is ratified, Smothers said.

She said the Park Board plans to adjust maintenance services to minimize the strike's impact on park visitors. No park closures are anticipated.

The union plans to picket at parks daily through Wednesday, including the long July 4th holiday weekend — one of the busiest times of the year for park visitors.

"We are the heart of our parks," said Anthony Smith, an arborist. "We are struggling ... we are on strike because we deserve better."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis joined city and legislative leaders at Thursday's rally to show their support.

"We know they magically do not become No. 1," Omar said of Minneapolis parks often topping national lists. "There is a lot of effort, there is a lot of maintenance and work, sweat and tears that goes into it. And you all are the reason for that."