PARIS — The Olympians were wet for hours. For some, it didn't matter. Others had to navigate the unexpected conditions and make the most of it.

Athletes from around the world paraded on boats in rain-soaked uniforms for Friday's soggy opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The four-hour event on the Seine River went on despite rain throughout the evening, ranging from light showers to intense downpours.

It made for less than ideal conditions for athletes preparing to begin intense competition across Paris. A few events, including soccer and rugby sevens, began days before the opening ceremony, but much of the action got underway Saturday. Skateboarding, originally set to open Saturday, was postponed because of the rain.

Technically, standing in the rain and cold alone isn't what makes people sick. Being in those conditions for long periods of time can affect the immune system, though. Which is why Austrian marathon swimmer Jan Hercog said Friday he was taking vitamin C and other supplements to get through the ceremony.

Athletes from some countries had no concerns at all. They grabbed umbrellas and ponchos, and their show went on.

''I waited until a little bit into the rain (before putting on the poncho), so I was pretty wet when I put it on, but that's OK,'' Spain women's basketball player Megan Gustafson said. ''It was still fun.''

At the end of practice Saturday in Villneuve-d'Ascq, where the Olympics are playing the group stage for basketball, Gustafson said the rain was not an issue during the ceremony even if the ponchos messed with staying fashionable.

Gustafson, 27, also wasn't worried about catching a cold on the verge of her Olympic debut. Spain, which finished sixth in Tokyo after winning silver at the 2016 Rio Games, opens group play for the women Sunday against China at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

''The weather was relatively warm and the rain wasn't super cold or anything, so I felt comfortable,'' Gustafson said. ''I don't think any of my teammates are sick, so we're all right.''

The United States women's basketball team left the ceremony early and got on their buses back to their Paris hotel.

''It was raining. I don't know if you guys saw,'' WNBA star A'ja Wilson deadpanned. ''A little weather issue. I wasn't really into everything as much as I wanted to be.''

Maksym Cheberiaka, spokesperson for Ukraine's Olympic Committee, said that Ukrainian athletes didn't have any health concerns because of the rain. Those who had competitions scheduled for Saturday either didn't participate or left the ceremony early.

U.S. flag bearers LeBron James and Coco Gauff wore the clear plastic ponchos to protect their matching white jackets. They were smiling and laughing, but they were drenched.

''A phenomenal experience, obviously, to be there with my fellow Olympians,'' James said. ''I was representing the red, white and blue, I was representing our country. It's very humbling and an honor to be part of that group, all the athletes from all the different states and cities all around America. And just being on one boat and representing us for the start of the games, it was a true honor.''

Fellow basketball Olympian Kevin Durant, who could join James in the team's Olympic opener Sunday, posted a photo of himself in the U.S. outfit for the opening — navy blazer, button-down shirt, denim jeans — on Instagram with the caption ''Whole outfit soaked but we here.''

''We were soaking,'' James said. ''If you saw KD's post, he was not telling any fibs. We were pretty drenched when we got back to the hotel.''

U.S. men's coach Steve Kerr wasn't at the opening ceremony. That means he stayed dry.

''I was watching on TV seeing all the rain,'' Kerr said. ''This isn't ideal, but I think it'll be an experience and a memory that these guys will have for life that will far exceed the inconvenience of the rain.''

This story has been corrected to note the U.S. women's basketball team stayed in Paris on Friday night.

Associated Press writer Hannah Arhirova and AP Sports Writers Doug Feinberg, Tim Reynolds, Teresa Walker contributed to this report.

