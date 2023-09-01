Introduction: Host Michael Rand couldn't believe his eyes, and neither could most of you. Daniel Jackson somehow managed to get his foot in bounds on a fourth down play late against Nebraska, changing the narrative of the game and perhaps the entire season for both teams in a 13-10 Gophers victory in Thursday's opener. Rand marvels at the play itself and the impact it had on how we view the game in retrospect.

8:00: The Twins lead the Guardians by five games with 28 to play, a comfortable but not insurmountable lead. Can they hold on, especially now that Cleveland has added three dispatched Angels pitchers? Rand and Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale discuss the home stretch and other key issues with the Twins.

32:00: A new deal for T.J. Hockenson.

