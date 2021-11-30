Foo Fighters fans will get to hear the "Best of You" hitmakers next summer in what many consider to be the best of the Twin Cities sports stadiums for concerts.

Returning from a five-year lull in major rock shows, Huntington Bank Stadium – the Gophers football palace formerly known as TCF Bank Stadium — will host Dave Grohl and his newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band on Aug. 3 midway through their 16-city North American 2022 tour.

Tickets to the Wednesday night gig go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through AXS.com at prices not yet announced, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday. No opening acts have been named for the Twin Cities date, but some other cities have already confirmed St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett or Shame in the warm-up slot.

With room for around 50,000 people at concerts in an open-air bowl setting good for acoustics, the Gophers stadium hosted both the Rolling Stones' and U2's best-received Twin Cities concerts of the past decade along with other popular appearances by Beyoncé, One Direction and Luke Bryan in the mid-2010s.

Music bookings have been scant at the venue over the past half-decade, though, as many shows have instead gone to the Vikings' roofed (and thus weather-proof) U.S. Bank Stadium. The last major shows at the University of Minnesota football stadium were Homecoming Weekend appearances by Ty Dolla $ign and COIN in 2017.

It's been a while since the Foo Fighters have been to town, too, going back to 2018's Concrete and Gold Tour date at Xcel Energy Center. The band has had quite an eventful year even without going on tour, with the release of a new album ("Medicine at Midnight") and Grohl's best-selling memoir ("The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music") along with the Paul McCartney-led induction into the RRHOF last month in the group's first year of eligibility.